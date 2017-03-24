If you don’t already, please stop what you’re doing and follow @MindyKaling on Twitter. You’re setting yourself up for a little bit of light in this world, delivered to you right through your Twitter feed.

Mindy is one of my absolute favorite people in the weird world of fame and with 8.87 million followers, I’d say a good chunk of them also agree.

If you’re just now joining the Mindy fan club, welcome, and we’ll catch you up to speed with some of her best tweets.

1. When she was honest about her workout ethic.

The humiliations never stop. 😨 pic.twitter.com/zF6WEU3dvp — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 19, 2017

2. When she took to Twitter to call her friends out.

I watch every movie my friends recommend to me and none of them watch my recommendations this is massive subtweet u know who u r — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 2, 2017

3. When she validated the occasional usefulness of weird links.

I clicked on a spammy link that taught me how to save money this year and I actually learned so much — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 1, 2017

4. Mindy isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

tinted moisturizer is just foundation — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 3, 2016

5. Or often profess her love of McDonald’s.

@bjnovak I love McDonald's, I hope this new movie is about you and Michael Keaton eating at McDonald's a lot having funny conversations — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 22, 2016

6. Speaking the truth about passion.

People quip "tell me how you really feel!" to shame people for taking a stand about something because of their uneasiness around strength — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 11, 2016

7. When she was the best godmother around.

My godson was a bee so I went as a beekeeper. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/MdAXtujnte — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 1, 2016

8. Same.

Becky with the bad cold — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 26, 2016

9. When she gave a glimpse into her music library.

"feat. Sean Paul" are my three favorite words in the English language — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 9, 2016

10. When she teased us with the thought of what might go through Michael Scott’s brain.

Emojis, Frozen, uber, girl squads, brexit, Ryan Lochte, these are things I wish i could've written Michael Scott's takes on — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 31, 2016

These tweets have now just reaffirmed my love for Mindy and made me wish that we were best friends. If you need me, I’ll be re-watching all of The Mindy Project.