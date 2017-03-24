If you don’t already, please stop what you’re doing and follow @MindyKaling on Twitter. You’re setting yourself up for a little bit of light in this world, delivered to you right through your Twitter feed.
Mindy is one of my absolute favorite people in the weird world of fame and with 8.87 million followers, I’d say a good chunk of them also agree.
If you’re just now joining the Mindy fan club, welcome, and we’ll catch you up to speed with some of her best tweets.
1. When she was honest about her workout ethic.
2. When she took to Twitter to call her friends out.
3. When she validated the occasional usefulness of weird links.
4. Mindy isn’t afraid to speak her mind.
5. Or often profess her love of McDonald’s.
6. Speaking the truth about passion.
7. When she was the best godmother around.
8. Same.
9. When she gave a glimpse into her music library.
10. When she teased us with the thought of what might go through Michael Scott’s brain.
These tweets have now just reaffirmed my love for Mindy and made me wish that we were best friends. If you need me, I’ll be re-watching all of The Mindy Project.