Groupon in the U.K. is taking popping bottles to a whole new level in the form of prosecco flavored nail polish. While the company says not to consume it directly from the bottle, you can still taste the polish, and honestly, that’s good enough for us.

Called “Prosecco Polish,” the product is the first edible prosecco nail polish ever created, but we hope it’s not the last. The golden polish was created as a celebration for Mother’s Day, according to the brand’s website.

“With a delicate gold luster, this lick-able polish looks exquisite, giving you the fun of the flavor without a sore head the next day,” Groupon wrote in a statement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHwuMwjNkew

On their site, shoppers are able to enter for a chance to win themselves a bottle by tweeting @Groupon_UK with #prosecconails in the post. I guess we’ll have to settle for the real thing while waiting for our chance at this magic polish.