Coachella is just around the corner and you only have one thing left to do (other than hide that flower crown from your disillusioned friend): pick out a killer outfit.



When you’re heading to California in April and expected to hang around outside all day waiting for your favorite DJ to come on, you want to dress appropriately — equal parts practical and cute. This can be difficult when touring the festival circuit. It’s going to be warm and you’re going to be standing for eight plus hours, so finding something breathable is a must, as is finding shoes that won’t make you want to cut off your feet an hour in. We’ve all felt the struggle, but luckily we’ve got you covered.

