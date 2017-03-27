Spring Break is rough for cops. You have thousands of kids on vacation and half of them probably have fake IDs. You can’t really blame the police if they ask for some identification. Heck, I’m 23 and some of my coworkers think I look 18. I’m no stranger to getting carded when I want to party, so I’m used to giving the bartender or the cops proof that I’m legally allowed to drink. Sadly, one unlucky girl just couldn’t wait a few more years.

A 19-year-old girl was caught partying in the Florida panhandle on March 15 when she was found with a beer on the beach by Walton County police officers. Girl, I know it’s Spring Break but you only had to wait two years. Was one beer really worth getting arrested? When her mother was notified of the arrest, you’d think police would get a call from an angry mother on the line asking if her daughter was harmed. Instead, the police got a heartfelt thank you not for arresting her daughter.

The anonymous mother sent a letter to the police to express a surprising level of gratitude following her daughter’s arrest. Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. later posted the letter on his Facebook page. It was almost like a badge of honor for a job well done.

The woman addresses the “bad rap” police have been getting and made an effort to thank them for just doing their job. I really hope her spoiled daughter learned a valuable lesson. The mother continued to praise the police for how they handled the situation.

The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I’m hoping she learned her lesson. The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the back ground talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice! I’m sure each one was rolling their eyes when my daughter said “Can you talk to my mom?”, but each and every officer was respectful and assured me she would get back to her house safely.

According to Inside Edition, the girl gave Walton County officers a fake ID when she was approached. Many kids think officers are out there to ruin their fun, but the police just want to keep everyone safe. Corey Dobrinda, the public information officer for the department, stated, “We are not trying to ruin kids’ lives but protect them from hurting themselves. We treat them fairly like we would treat anyone else. It’s nice to hear from a parent and hear their support.”

I’m sure the next time Spring Break comes around she’ll be sipping the virgin drinks instead.