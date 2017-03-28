VIEW GALLERY

If you haven’t yet heard of Bonner Bolton, you’re about to get to know him very well in the coming weeks. The bull rider/cowboy is a current contestant on Dancing with the Stars and is also some serious eye candy. Bolton won his first bull riding world title at just 20 years old and his years of experience helped him earn a role in The Longest Ride as Scott Eastwood‘s stunt double. The career comes with its risks, though. In early 2016, Bolton made headlines when he fell off a bull and landed on his head, suffering a C-2 vertebrae breakage. Initially paralyzed from the neck down, Bolton soon regained feeling in his body and beat the odds.

Bolton caught the eye of IMG Models, the same agency that represents Gigi and Bella Hadid, and he signed with the agency after his accident. He’s worked with Saks Fifth Avenue, Br4ss underwear and Boot Barn for different campaigns. If Bolton ever decides to retire from bull-riding, he’ll always have modeling to fall back on.

On this season of DWTS, Bolton is paired with pro Sharna Burgess. So far, the duo has danced the cha-cha and Viennese waltz and are currently in eighth place. Enjoy these IG photos and catch him on Dancing with the Stars.