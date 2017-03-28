From the A-Team to wrestling and now on Dancing With the Stars, it seems like Mr. T can do it all. His full name is Laurence Tureaud but he’s never gone by it. His nickname was created when he became a bouncer but he gained a reputation in Hollywood as a bodyguard. Now Mr. T is known around the world for his tough guy image and warrior like hair. He’s never seen without his gold chains around his neck either.

With his recent comeback into the spotlight, it’s no surprise that he’s still worth a million bucks.

Mr. T Net Worth 2018: $1.5 million

Mr. T has had numerous jobs over the years that have helped him rise to his fame. Read on to see how Mr. T kept making bank.

1970 – 1979

At the beginning of the decade, Mr. T decided to join the army as a military policeman. After his service, he attempted to try out for the Green Bay Packers but didn’t make it due to a knee injury. During the mid-1970s, Mr. T started his career as a bouncer. He quickly gained a reputation as he guarded the door for one of Chicago’s biggest nightclubs. It was there that he gained many celebrity connections and became a bodyguard. Some of his clients included Steve McQueen, Diana Ross and Muhammad Ali, with Mr. T charging them over $3,000 per night.

1980 – 1989

Mr. T’s acting career began when Sylvester Stallone spotted him on a televised bouncer competition. He was cast in Rocky III as Clubber Lang, the boxer who would go against Rocky Balboa in the film. This film earned him his catchphrase, “I pity the fool” and jump-started his career. From there he got a role in the movie D.C. Cab and his own animated television series Mister T. His most well-known acting gig was for the A-Team, which ran from 1983-1987. In 1984, his own brand of cereal was released and it was popular throughout the decade.

In 1985, Mr. T began his career as a professional wrestler. WrestleMania I is where he made it big alongside Hulk Hogan. In addition to the wrestling career, he began starring in his own show, T. and T. The series was about a kid from the streets who became a detective. It lasted for three seasons.

1990 – 2006

In the early ’90s, Mr. T was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma. Due to his sickness, he stepped away from the spotlight and only kept his appearances to commercials. It wasn’t until 1999 that he reappeared in television. His first reappearance was in Inspector Gadget for a cameo. He then made a series of appearances in 2001, including roles in Not Another Teen Movie, Judgment and The Proud Family. In 2006, Mr. T came out with his own reality TV series called I Pity the Fool, where he would travel around the country and teach others about cooperation and give advice. The series only lasted for six episodes.

2007 – Present

In 2009, Mr. T was the original voice for the police officer Earl Devereaux in the hit children’s film, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. In 2014, he was in the TV movie, Wrestle Mania XXX and in 2015, he started his own series on the DIYNetwork called I Pity the Tool. Now he is on the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars with Kim Johnson-Herjavek as his pro partner.

2018

Mr. T expressed his grievance on Twitter on the school shooting incident in Kentucky.