You were probably chanting her name at your TV screen last summer during the Rio Olympics, the one, the only, Simone Biles. An artistic gymnast, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast with 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and numerous historical records. Plus, this was all accomplished before she was 20 years old.

Simone Biles’ Net Worth in 2018: $2.1 million

A culmination of prize money and endorsements, Biles definitely isn’t lacking in gold medals or the financial department. Let’s see how she got to where she is now.

Early Life

Biles didn’t have the easiest upbringing, what with her father abandoning the family and her mother’s struggle with drugs and addiction. She was eventually adopted by her grandparents. Biles first began gymnastics when she was six years old and began official training when she was eight.

2011 – 2012

Biles began her career at the American Classic and placed third all-around, as well as first on vault and balance beam. In 2012, she began home-schooling so she could focus full-time on gymnastics. This change paid off as she competed in the USA Gymnastics National Championships and was officially named to the United States Junior National Team.

2013 – 2015

Biles’ senior career went international, and she spent these two years competing in Italy, Germany, China and Belgium. At the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium, Biles became the seventh American female and first African-American to win the world all-around title.

At the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in China, Biles’ performance led her to become the second American woman to repeat as world all-around champion and earned the most World Championship gold medals (six) of any American. Soon after, she was chosen as Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation and one of ESPNW’s Impact 25.

In 2015, Biles revealed her decision to turn pro, thus forfeiting her chances of competing for the UCLA Bruins. At the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Scotland, Biles’ final score led her to become the first female to win three all-around titles in a row at the World Gymnastics Championships. In late 2015, Biles was sponsored by Nike and was named Team USA Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.

2016 – Present

In 2016, what may have been her best year yet, Biles earned a spot on the 2016 Olympics as part of the “Final Five” and was a finalist for Time’s 2016 Person of the Year.

In promotion of the Rio Olympics, Biles appeared in a Tide commercial with several other gymnasts. In the 2016 Games, she set the American record for winning the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Games and was selected to be the flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies, a first for an American female gymnast.

Biles’ net worth jumped from $60,000 in 2013 to $2 million just three years later. Since being propelled to fame, she’s received deals from Nike, Kellogg’s, Hershey’s and Procter and Gamble. She’s also been endorsed by GK Elite Sportswear and Core Power. In 2017, she made her debut in an issue of Sports Illustrated.

Biles has also joined Dancing with the Stars, which officially kicked off this week. For participating, Biles will reportedly earn $125,000 and an additional $50,000 for making it to the finals. Following in the footsteps of fellow gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, who won last season, it may be an easy feat. Seeing how well she did on the gym mat, she may just take her winning streak to the dancefloor.

2018

