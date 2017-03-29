VIEW GALLERY

As much as we all love wearing grungy looks during the winter, our faces definitely need a break from the dark side for a while. It’s time to put away those blood red lipsticks and black eyeshadows because spring has arrived and it’s coming in full bloom, especially for you makeup addicts. There are makeup products in every color, ranging from soft pastels to vibrant rainbows that you must to get your hands on this season.

Spring calls for the lighter and brighter side of makeup looks and no one is stopping you from playing around with colors. Eyeshadows from baby pinks to dazzling yellows and an array of lipstick shades and highlighters that are basically holographic will make your spring a vivid one.

Knowing this, you might walk into Sephora and think, “Where do I start?” No worries, we’ve got you covered. These companies came out with the perfect products to play around and experiment with to come up with beautiful looks this season.

Also, don’t forget to highlight. The sun’s rays are stronger and brighter around this time of the year, so start glowing.