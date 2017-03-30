VIEW GALLERY

Despite previous statements that Ivanka Trump would be working as an informal advisor, she has now officially adopted a role as an unpaid government employee, according to the New York Times.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules. I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

“Ms. Trump’s lawyer, Jamie S. Gorelick, said that ‘she will file the financial disclosure forms required of federal employees and be bound by the same ethics rules that she had planned to comply with voluntarily,'” The New York Times reported.

The article stated that Trump’s brand assets were transferred to a trust that is overseen by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh Kushner and Nicole Meyer.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, is currently a senior advisor to the president.