In 2016, it wasn’t Megan Markle’s role on Suits that made her the most searched actress of the year. It was her relationship with Prince Harry that garnered her major attention, upping her Google searches more than ever before. On November 8, after Prince Harry confirmed that he was dating the actress in a statement, Meghan totally blew up. What’s not as well-known about the actress is how much she’s made from her different industry endeavors.

Meghan Markle’s Net Worth as of 2018: $5 million

Meghan Markle’s full name is Rachel Meghan Markle. She was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California. The daughter of Thomas W. Markle, an Emmy Award-winning director of photography, and Doria Raglan, a social worker, Meghan grew up in a world surrounded by television. In fact, she spent years of her childhood visiting her father on the set of the popular television show Married… with Children.

2002 – 2010

To support herself in the early days of her acting career, Meghan took up a career as a freelance calligrapher. In fact, her handwriting earned her a number of different jobs, including roles working for Robin Thicke and Dolce & Gabbana. Markle claims calligraphy was a fairly lucrative career path for her. She appeared in numerous minor roles on

She eventually appeared in numerous minor roles on television shows such as General Hospital, CSI: NY, 90210 and many more shows. In 2009, Meghan appeared as Junior FBI Agent Amy Jessup in two episodes of the Fox series Fringe. Meghan appeared in two 2010 films, Get Him to the Greek and Remember Me.

2011 – Present

In 2011, Megan appeared as Jamie in the hit blockbuster comedy Horrible Bosses. She also landed a series regular role on hit USA Network show, Suits playing paralegal Rachel Zane. She has been on the show for the entirety of its run.

In November 2016, Markle and Canadian clothing company Reitman’s released a line of reasonably priced women’s fashion workwear, which showcased her love of fashion and her own chic sense of style.

Meghan also has a love for philanthropy. In 2016, Meghan became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. She has also worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality & the Empowerment of Women as an advocate. Markle was a counselor for international charity One Young World, speaking at the annual summit in Dublin on the topics of gender equality and modern-day slavery.

In addition to her charitable work, she also runs her own lifestyle blog, The Tig. Crafting posts on philanthropy, fashion, beauty, food and family, Markle’s writing has appeared in several publications including Elle UK and Time.

With the kind of publicity only a royal relationship could buy you, we just know Meghan’s net worth will definitely be growing in the future, especially if she becomes a princess.

2018

Meghan Markle is all set to marry Prince Harry on 19 May of this year at St George’s Chapel.