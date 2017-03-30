VIEW GALLERY

After a sex tape was reportedly being shopped around Hollywood, Mischa Barton’s lawyer came out threatening to sue her ex for peddling revenge porn. While the man remains anonymous, the 31-year-old actress opened up about the crime to Dr. Phil, claiming that the man is more interested in emotionally abusing her than making money.

In a clip released ahead of Monday’s episode, Barton explained how she was once in love with the man who made the tape, but tried to distance herself after she found out about his secret recording several months ago. Unfortunately, her efforts ultimately failed.

“It got to me because somebody came up to me on the street and said ‘there’s something I need to tell you,'” she told Dr. Phil. “And I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible. I later learned that it was entirely possible.”

When asked if she was being threatened with the tape for money, Barton explained that it was more about emotional blackmail.

“It is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge like that,” she said. “I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with that person, so I just removed myself from it as quickly as I could. And then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that, for like the last several months.”

TMZ reports that Barton will also address her psychiatric stint in January. Check out the full clip below.

