Movie promo interviews are a tale as old as time; they’re usually a combination of the same pool of questions. But in a video posted by the Disney UK, we were given something a little different. Two children named Olivia and Ted got to interview Emma Watson and Dan Stevens while dressed in full Beauty and the Beast outfits, and it was the cutest thing we’ve seen in a while.

Like us, Emma and Dan were not chill about it.

Disney UK

Along with asking what their experience was like on set, the peewee interviewers also grilled them on other characters they’d like to play and how they tamed their nerves while working.

At the end of the interview, the group took a photo together that could easily double as a holiday card.

Disney UK

Maybe it’s just me, but I would definitely put this card on my fridge. Check out the full interview below.

