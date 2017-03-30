VIEW GALLERY

Black hair rarely gets enough attention for its beauty. Even to this day, many women of color continue to be insecure about their hair because of criticism and judgment perpetuated by the mainstream media, particularly when it comes to the comparison textured African-American hair and more straight hair types.

However, as the years go on, it’s been noticed that many beauty brands are stepping in and becoming much more inclusive. It’s about time.

As one of the major hair care brands, Pantene is adding more diversity to their line and giving confidence to all women. Recently, the brand released a video campaign revealing their new Gold Series line. It’s formulated for mainly natural and relaxed hair, and it was created by scientists — who all happen to be black women.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwc4s8nVba4

The campaign first aired on March 22 and includes strong and encouraging statements such as, “To think that beauty is only sleek or wavy is crazy, because whether we choose to wear it relaxed or natural, every strand is a testimony to our history that makes us stronger, and strong is beautiful.”

“While diversity and inclusion continue to improve in society, there’s still a level of inequality in how African-American hair is represented in pop culture and hair-care advertising,” a rep from Pantene mentioned in their statement. “Mass brands, like Pantene, have inadvertently been part of the problem of this pervasive hair bias with a history of advertising showcasing a limited representation of African-American hair styles and textures and promoting long, shiny, smooth hair as the pinnacle of hair health and beauty.”

The Gold Series consists of gorgeous and empowering models of color flaunting their natural curls, afros, cornrows and stunning updos of all lengths. The line proves that true beauty comes from diversity.

Model and musician Demi Grace is one among many campaigning Pantene’s newest line and has even made history by becoming the first model of color to appear on a Pantene ad with dreadlocks. This was huge for her as someone who hasn’t always been accepting of her hair.

“I’ve definitely felt pressure to alter the look of my hair at the beginning of my modeling career,” Grace said. “Ultimately, the pressure came from wanting to consistently book [jobs], so I had to match what I was seeing on TV and in print ads. But Pantene is working on something great to change that stereotype, and that’s why I’m so excited to be featured in this video. This campaign means more to me than just another commercial — it encourages black women to feel confident wearing their hair in any style they choose.”

Grace, just like many other women, has finally seen that more beauty brands are following the diversity route rather than the mainstream hair trends, finally acknowledging that there is much more than just straight, silky hair.

“Young black women who’ll see this video will feel a sense of empowerment and change,” she added. “And that’s exactly what we need. It’s time to take the pressure off natural hair. Your hair doesn’t define you — you define your hair. Take care of it, make sure it’s healthy, continue to explore different styles, and embrace it.”