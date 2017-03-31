VIEW GALLERY

We’ve always been a fan of Disney movies, but there’s also one key element missing from every single one of their films: Beyonce. Luckily, that poor decision might finally be coming to an end.

According to Cosmo, our girl Bey is in talks to lend her voice to Nala in Jon Favreau’s upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King. Variety reports that the queen is the director’s top choice to play opposite Donald Glover, who will be lending his voice to Simba.

Unfortuantely the decision isn’t as easy as it would be normally — insiders say it all depends on when her babies are born. Still, Disney and Favreau say they are willing to do “whatever it takes” to accommodate Bey.



The only thing better than Beyonce playing Nala is her making an appearance in every Disney movie imaginable. I mean honestly, is there anything Beyonce can’t do? The obvious answer is no. We’ll let her explain:



So fingers crossed this all works out.