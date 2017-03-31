Luciana Chamone Photos: Must-See Pictures Of Bieber’s Fling

VIEW GALLERY

Justin Bieber tends to move on quickly when it comes to dating, and his latest fling is no exception.

According to Hollywood Life, the Biebs was seen getting pretty cozy with a gorgeous Brazilian Belieber named Lucinda Chamone. Initially seen Facetiming her a few days ago, Bieber was getting cozy with Chamone in the back of a car the other night, even kissing her forehead while his arm was wrapped around her. Apparently the two spent the night together partying it up after his concert in Rio de Janeiro.

So who is this girl? As we mentioned earlier, she’s a hardcore Justin Bieber fan who met the singer after attending his show. She also had her BFF tag along for the fun, who happens to be more well-known. Marina Pumar is a 21-year-old blogger and student at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, according to Vogue Brazil. Naturally, she is also a Belieber.

