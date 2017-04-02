New research from GLAAD finds that millennials are both more sexually fluid and more gender fluid than previous generations.

Millennials are also less likely to know someone who identifies as gay or lesbian than previous generations.

That seems surprising, but this is actually due to 20% of millennials who do not identify as straight but also do not identify as gay or lesbian. They actually fall somewhere on the spectrum, as queer, bisexual, pansexual, sexually fluid, or another identity altogether.

Gender fluidity is also much higher than previous generations, the report shows. 12 percent of millennials identify as transgender or gender non-conforming.

The President & CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, expressed her concerns about the new administration to Refinery 29. “As the administration begins to fulfill its pledges to move the country backwards, many are concerned about progress made in recent years for the LGBTQ community,” she said.

She also remained positive, though, pointing out that the report mirrors the understanding and “acceptance” in many young people, “an inspiring indication of the future.”

More people may be identifying as sexually or gender fluid because they feel more accepted, and more free to come into their own identities and to embrace who they are today than they did in the past. Though the new administration may try to rollback rights for LGBTQ and trans students and citizens, we live in a much more open, accepting world than we used to.

“Hearts and minds have been changed for the better,” Ellis said.