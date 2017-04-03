VIEW GALLERY

Thanks to a nomination from her sister and a lengthy interview process, Christen Whitney ended up on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall as the leading man.

We talked to Christen about how her life has changed since being on the show, how she spent her time in the house and what her plans are for the future.

You can keep up with her post-Bachelor life through Twitter or Instagram.

When and why did you decide to go on The Bachelor?

My sister nominated me last spring (a year ago now) so I decided at that point in time that it was such a shot in the dark, that if by chance I got it, I would 100% do it. And it was the most thrilling process. A very long process, tons of interviews.

What was an average day in your life before the show? And what about now?

Before, I lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now, thanks to some connections from the show, I’m living in Nashville, Tennessee. Life is different because I have a lot of opportunities that were so hard to get beforehand.

Do you plan on continuing your career as a wedding videographer? What parts of the job do you enjoy most?

For now, I’m on a hiatus. It’s a lot of work and if you don’t have a team, it all falls on your shoulders. I’m riding The Bachelor wave and working a job in Nashville.

I saw on your Instagram you’re involved in the two cents project. Could you tell us a little about that?

YES! So it is a non-profit that aims to show love and acceptance to the poor, broken and outcasts of society. The kids in CPS. The drug addicts on the street. The women who have been used and left. So, basically we inspire young adults to reach beyond themselves and take a small season of their lives to give themselves to humanity, if that makes sense. It’s a Christian-based organization.

What do you consider yourself to be most passionate about?

I am extremely passionate about my faith, first and foremost. It’s a personal relationship for me, and it’s my anchor and my strength. Beyond that, I am so passionate about people following their dreams. Doing what they love and never playing it safe. I love film and acting, which is what I studied in school. I’m so passionate about dancing.

What are your hopes for future plans?

I want to act. I eventually want to be a film director/producer. That has been the dream since I was in sixth grade.

Do you think you came away with any lifelong friends while staying in the mansion? If so, is there anyone you feel closest to?

I’m not sure if I would say lifelong….but I hope to stay close with the girls. If I do more with the franchise in the future, I’m sure those friendships will only strengthen. I would say Liz is my closest girl.

What were some things you did with your downtime in the mansion?

Lay out by the pool, cook with the girls, yoga and pilates with the girls.

What did you think when you first got to know Nick?

That he was much taller in person. And in one on one time he always asked really good questions. Sometimes it was hard to understand what he was saying because he mumbles a lot.

Did the Taylor/Corinne drama seem more dramatic on TV than in real life?

Much more dramatic on TV. Corinne and Taylor both were always two of the more quiet girls in group settings.

What was the most fun date you went on?

I loved dancing with the Backstreet Boys, but to be honest, the stand-up comedy skits in Hollywood were so much fun. There was very little shown on TV, but it was a really great date.

What was the most rewarding part of this experience?

The opportunity that comes afterward. And the networking/relationships formed with producers, the girls and other people.

And here are some fun facts about Christen…

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Movie that makes you laugh the most/movie that makes you cry the most: Laugh: Zoolander 2. Cry: the new movie The Accountant and the movie Warrior.

Most random thing in your purse: A grapefruit 😉

Favorite band/musician: Justin Bieber and Kenny Chesney 😉 Sorry not sorry.

Best place you’ve traveled: Cinque Terre, Italy. Or maybe Paris, that was great too.