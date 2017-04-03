A series of six videos entitled #ThatsHarassment, directed by Sigal Avin with the adaptation by David Schwimmer, hopes to bring awareness to unspoken experiences of sexual harassment. Avin, an Israeli-American, originally released the project in Israel with five stories, according to Cosmopolitan, and now hopes to continue her work in America, with the videos being released for viewing today.

The videos are representative of real-life instances, including one that Avin experienced herself. She reached out to Schwimmer in January about adapting the series for the U.S. Schwimmer subsequently asked for the help of Mazdack Rassi, who is the co-founder and creative director of Milk Studios. Four of the six videos were adapted from the original Israeli series, and all were shot in a weekend with stars like Cynthia Nixon, Emmy Rossum, Cristela Alonzo and of course, David Schwimmer.

“I realized that I really wanted to see what sexual harassment was instead of hearing about it and reading about it all the time,” Avin told Peggy Truong of Cosmo. “There was nothing on it, everything was much more violent, or unreal, but there was nothing that showed the gray area of sexual harassment.”

Avin discussed what it was like experiencing sexual harassment firsthand.

“I knew it was weird, but it took me a couple of years to understand how humiliating it was and that I was harassed. And it was shocking for me when I sat down to write the script — I remembered all his sentences as if it were yesterday,” Avin told Truong.

The series showcases the different ways that women experience sexual harassment in various settings. The videos are used to show men how easy it is to cross the line, according to Avin.

“The whole purpose of this is to encourage people and to give them the courage to speak out if they’re a victim themselves of harassment, or if they witness or are aware of sexual harassment,” Schwimmer said.