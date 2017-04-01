VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lawrence‘s partnership with Dior has been flooding the media this week. She seems to be the first celebrity to wear Dior’s It-tee (among the likes of Natalie Portman, Rihanna, and more) who has really managed to connect with an audience to sell the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie essay-inspired shirt.

Still, sickeningly relatable as she is, the tee is expensive as hell.

If you have a spare $710 laying around, by all means, join the waitlist at Saks Fifth Avenue for the “We Should All Be Feminists” tee. (Love the sentiment.)

But if you have a more college-girl budget? Don’t sweat. We’ve got you covered with these picks from Female Collective, Look Human, Feminist Apparel, and more. All of them are totally cute and totally reasonable at less than $50.