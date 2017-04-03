VIEW GALLERY

You don’t have to be a wrestling fan to recognize John Cena. On April 2, the WWE star proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella on live television.

The power couple had just claimed victory over the Miz and his wife Maryse at WrestleMania 33, when Cena took the big leap. Pumped full of adrenaline and emotion, he pulled out a small velvet box from his pocket and got down on one knee. Fans were heard screaming from the stands, but Nikki was too focused on her fiancee to even hear the cheers.

“I have been waiting so long to ask you this,” Cena said as he held everyone’s attention. “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?”

After an enthusiastic nod from Nikki, the two kissed passionately in front of millions of fans. The couple could hardly be separated after the proposal. Nikki’s Instagram page already has new pictures of the adorable engagement that we can’t help but sigh enviously at. Maybe one day we’ll have our turn…

He later sent out a tweet to his fans thanking everyone for allowing him to have such an unforgettable night.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Cena and Nikki have a long history together. Almost five years as couple, to be precise. The two started off as friends until the pro wrestler asked her out to dinner. Years later, it finally boiled down to Cena’s genius idea to propose inside the ring. These two are sure to be a knockout.

Now that the proposal is settled, the countdown to the wedding has officially begun.

You can watch the beautiful proposal here: