There’s a lot of words I could use to describe Donald trump (none of which I will use here because I don’t need the trolls on my back), but “attractive” is definitely not one of them. However, despite my presumably popular opinion, there’s someone out there who deems the former reality star one hot tamale.



According to a new study from Jan-Erik Lonnqvist, a professor of social psychology at the University of Helsinki, conservative voters in the U.S. and Europe valued good looking politicians more than liberal voters. Translation? Trumpers may have chosen the Republican nominee because they thought he was good looking.

Study participants were asked to rate politicians based on their “physical attractiveness, placement on the continuum Right-Left, and placement on the continuum Conservative-Liberal.” Lonnqvist concluded that voters find politicians who are well-groomed to be the most attractive and that conservative candidates tend to be more physically tidy.

Like most reading this, Lonnqvist found it “worrying” that conservative voters attach a “high degree of importance … to looks in political elections.” He then proceeded to call them “less sophisticated,” also titling his study “Just Because You Look Good Doesn’t Mean You’re Right.”

“One possible reason for the greater influence of looks on right-wing constituents could be that they are less informed,” he said. “Previous research has also shown that conservative voters have a more concrete, perhaps less sophisticated way of thinking.”

