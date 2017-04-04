Former University of Oklahoma football player Lawrence “LJ” Moore was arrested for prostituting a former cheerleader at the college, Micah Madison Parker, after she offered sex to undercover officer.

According to OKC Fox, an officer responded to an ad Parker, 23, had placed on Backpage.com, then she met up with him in a hotel room where she offered to have sex with him for $200.

Burnt marijuana and codeine were also found in the hotel room, and Parker tried to destroy cell phones by throwing them in the toilet, according to police.

Moore, 22, was also arrested after social media conversations and phone calls made cops suspect him of pimping out the former cheerleader. He was arrested while trying to pick up Parker’s car from the hotel.

Moore signed to play cornerback for OU in 2013, but left the Sooners after his freshman year. Parker was a cheerleader at during the same season and is the daughter of OU’s cheer coach.