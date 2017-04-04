We’re no stranger to anti-Trump protests. We’ve seen them at his speeches, at the White House and even lining the streets of New York. So we shouldn’t be surprised to hear that hundreds of LGBTQ protesters flocked to Ivanka Trump’s house for a very colorful dance party.

According to a Facebook page, the gathering was meant to “send the clear message that our climate and our communities matter.” Ivanka is no Donald Trump, but she’s earned herself a very special exception to the rule of keeping our president’s kids out of the fire. She’s played an integral role in the Trump administration and is even considered an official federal employee. She’s definitely earned the party at her doorstep.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner live in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC. It’s a gorgeous area with huge houses and charming residents. However ever since the Trump family garnered media attention, their neighbors now have to deal with the Secret Service and scarce parking spots.

“We were a nice, quiet residential community and we’ve become a neighborhood where people take pictures.” Rhona Friedman, a next door neighbor, told The Washington Post.

When hundreds of protesters arrived one night, the neighbors were more amused than angered with the huge dance party. In fact, one woman watched on with a glass of wine, a warm coat and the most satisfied smile I’ve ever seen. Her presence alone has become the new internet meme and inspiration to us all. Someone give that woman another glass… Or a bottle.

One Twitter user wrote, “Aesthetic goals: Ivanka Trump’s neighbor sipping wine in a fur coat as a protest goes down.”

The neighbor watching the LGBT protest in front of Ivanka Trump's house while drinking white wine is definitely invited to gay brunch. pic.twitter.com/Lum7pwuOsz — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) April 3, 2017

It’s unclear if Ivanka was home at the time, although the lack of light in the house seems to suggest she wasn’t. The protest was more or less peaceful. Music blared in the night as a sea of people raised rainbow flags and large signs. Ivanka’s property was barricaded and protected by both police and secret service, but protesters were satisfied with chanting and cheering outside.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was pleased with the loud noises in the middle of the night. An unnamed elderly white man came out and yelled at protesters and passersby alike. In a video, the 82-year-old man was seen yelling at a woman who quickly claimed she wasn’t a part of the protest. When her friend came to her defense, the elder became increasingly aggravated. I can’t blame him completely since the protest probably disrupted his rest, but that’s no reason to be rude. Maybe he just needs a glass of wine.