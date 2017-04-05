VIEW GALLERY

Makeup is art and any makeup lover can agree with me on that. Whether you’re wearing makeup for a more natural look or wanting that full beat, your face is the canvas to tons of creative styles and artistic looks. But 31-year-old Mimi Choi uses makeup in a different and more astonishing way: optical illusions.

Her Instagram features a wide collection of makeup art that isn’t just ordinary beauty, but works that will leave you astonished, baffled and tripping out all at the same time. Each one of her posts shows just how amazing makeup is and the endless possibilities it can create. And Mimi has proven that you don’t need Photoshop or any editing skills to achieve out-of-this-world looks. All you need is makeup and an imagination. Not to mention, she uses ordinary makeup you’ll find in your purse or makeup box.

“When I do illusions now, I draw my inspiration mostly from my surroundings, photography, paintings and emotions. I try not to look at other makeup artists’ work too much and challenge myself to produce original, unique work,” she told Allure. “My main goal each time I do a new look is to beat myself from yesterday because I’m the biggest critic and competition to myself. It’s gotten really hard to impress myself these days but it motivates me to keep trying and doing better.”

Mimi also added that most of her detailed looks can take up to five hours to complete. Surely, it takes me about three hours to achieve the perfect winged liner. But after all her handiwork and dedication after those hours, it definitely pays off in the end with breathtaking results.

