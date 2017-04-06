If you’ve been looking through your social media or keeping up with the news, you must know about the huge controversy over the Pepsi commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. You know, the commercial showing Jenner walking through a crowd of protesters and taking a can of Pepsi from one of them to hand over to a policeman and suddenly getting their rights back. Let’s just say people didn’t exactly love it.

One man attempted to pull the same stunt, except he offered the Pepsi to the mayor of Portland. It didn’t go as smoothly as it did in the commercial. Where’s Kendall Jenner when you need her?

A city council meeting was taking place in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday when a former journalist from the Boston Herald named Carlos Enrique decided to speak up.

He mentioned that he’d covered city council meetings extensively and was stunned by how many angry protesters there were against the city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler.

“I have just moved here and I have to say I was very surprised by how there are so many people that show up to city council and just kind of get angry at you and yell at you and stuff like that,” Enrique said to Wheeler.

The former journalist also added how baffled he is that the mayor is signing ordinances amidst all of the criticism.

“Like, how can someone just endure people coming and berating you every week and everyone gets mad and you say, ‘I’m signing the ordinance anyway’?” he asked Wheeler.

He concluded his statement by telling the mayor, “The language of resistance has not been properly translated to you.”

Enrique then stood up and handed Mayor Wheeler a can of Pepsi, imitating Jenner’s action from the Pepsi ad. However, he didn’t get the same response from Wheeler as Jenner did from the police officer. Instead, the mayor felt threatened when the protestor handed him the Pepsi.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, not a good move,” Wheeler said, feeling attacked by the gesture. “I do appreciate it, but don’t do that again.”

Then Enrique was escorted from the meeting by security.

Looks like the Pepsi ad commercial is a totally unrealistic… Who knew? Guess this guy decided to give it a shot anyway.

“If this were the Boston City Council, that would have ended differently,” Wheeler added, before moving on to the next testimony.

You can view Enrique’s statement at the 2:50:50 mark.

Looks like he’ll be drinking Coke from now on.