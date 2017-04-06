VIEW GALLERY

Kourtney Kardashian has officially moved on!

TMZ spotted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star leaving Craig’s WeHo with a new guy and he’s definitely easy on the eyes. His name is Quincy Brown, and though that may not ring a bell, his dad’s name definitely does.

Brown is the son of none other than Diddy (formerly known as P.Diddy, Puff Daddy and J.Lo’s original man, amongst other things). Brown is an actor and music artist, most well-known for his Instagram following and recently seen on FOX’s series Star.

Here’s one of Quincy’s latest songs.

This isn’t the first time that Brown and Kardashian have been spotted out together, but it’s certainly the coziest they’ve ever looked. They were also caught together earlier in the year as well as in 2015, just as friends. Younger sis Khloe is good friends with Brown’s father, so that may have been their initial point of contact.

Kourtney Kardashian has been notorious for avoiding any new romances, though there was the controversy of a possible fling with Justin Bieber as well as constant talk of a reunion with the father of her children, Scott Disick.

Kardashian was with Disick for nearly a decade, having three children with him. Their partnership was riddled with cheating and addiction rumors and eventually, they called it quits, though they’ve remained good friends.

Disick recently admitted on an episode of KUWTK that he considers Kardashian the “love of [his] life” and that he will “never be over her.” Will this cause drama for the new couple?

Kardashian and Brown were quiet together (she didn’t respond to any of those Pepsi questions) and have so far not become Instagram official, a typical state for Kourtney.

Either way, we’re happy for our girl Kourt. Quincy is cute and it seems as though she’s looking good and feeling good.

[H/T: TMZ]