High school can be rough, especially for the first part of senior year. You’re not quite an adult, but you have to somehow handle more homework than ever AND apply for colleges that might not even accept you. Seriously, I know I was a mess for those first few months. But the struggle was definitely worth it for these four brothers who all got accepted into Ivy League schools.

The Wade quadruplets – Zachary, Nigel, Nick and Aaron – have earned some local fame in their Ohio hometown as all four were admitted to incredibly prestigious schools, including Stanford, Harvard and Yale. For those of you who applied to any of these, you know how freakin’ hard it is to get accepted.

https://twitter.com/Crystal1Johnson/status/849715099753299968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Felitedaily.com%2Fnews%2Fquadruplet-brothers-accepted-harvard-yale%2F1853188%2F

And they’re good-looking too! Biology was pretty generous with the genes gifted to this family!

Of course, getting into Ivy Leagues isn’t just luck – it’s a ton of hard work too. Suzanna Davis, the principal of Lakota East High School, commented on the Wade brothers’ accomplishments. “I have had the honor of knowing these boys since they were young because of knowing their mom and dad,” she explained. “I have watched these boys grow up into young men… and as students, they epitomize what we would want from high school students.” The quadruplets all worked hard and stayed focus, and are now reaping the rewards for their successes.

In addition to being crazy smart and attractive, these boys are also humble. They thank their family and teachers for getting them to where they are now. “They said ‘I know you guys can do it. You guys are hard workers and the sky’s the limit,'” Zachary commented. “We were never told that we couldn’t get somewhere.” Davis adds how “Their individual personalities are what truly set them apart as high school students and as great young men.”

https://twitter.com/I_Zac33/status/849739033882308608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Felitedaily.com%2Fnews%2Fquadruplet-brothers-accepted-harvard-yale%2F1853188%2F

As of now, their choices will depend largely on the financial aid offers they receive from each school. While they haven’t made any final decisions, it seems that Aaron is interested in Stanford University, while the other three are leaning more towards Yale.

Whatever they choose, it seems that these four brothers will be making the best of their college experiences!

[H/T: Elite Daily]