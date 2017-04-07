It’s a new year. You’d think that we’d grow out of our cheating ways by now. If we’ve learned anything, it’s that you’ll just get caught in a viral video in the end. In fact, quite a number of bystanders recorded one of the best “busted” moments of 2017 thus far.

One woman didn’t think of the consequences when she courted two men at the same time. She was in for the biggest event of her life. The stage? The restaurant she works at. The actors? You guessed it. The two boyfriends she’s been cheating on. After figuring it out, they conspired to create the best revenge scheme I’ve seen in a while. Grab the popcorn. This is going to be a good show.

The first boyfriend, clad in a white shirt, set the scene. He greeted her at work, got down on one knee and presented a ring. His excited girlfriend was grinning ear to ear, too happy to notice how he was searching through the crowd for his conspirator.

After talking with his “fiancee,” boyfriend number two came through the door and casually strolled up to the couple. Awkward…

The second boyfriend spoke up, “You had two good men! Two good fucking men! You fucked it up!” The look on her face was priceless. But hey, if you’re going to cheat in the first place you have to be ready to get burned.

After exchanging some quick words, the woman quickly escaped the restaurant. The boyfriends shared their frustrations about her and built a friendship out of it. Apparently one of them even got her a car while they were dating. I hope it’s a lease. At the very least, I’m glad they didn’t fight over her. It’s not worth it. If you want to watch the viral video, you can find it on YouTube.