Emma Stone is one of the those A-list celebrities you can’t help but love, whether you laughed your ass off at Easy A or unsuccessfully tried to hold back tears at La La Land. Talented, funny, relatable, smart – she’s got it all. And like all popular celebrities, Stone’s got some truly dedicated fans. One high school student even went out of his way to ask her to prom, and the result is hilarious.

Phoenix High student Jacob Staudenmaier decided to capture the eye of his fave celebrity by recreating the opening scene from Stone’s latest film, La La Land. Channeling his inner Ryan Gosling, the 17-year-old sings, dances and makes jokes that prove he’s well-aware that the star will likely not answer his promposal. Of course, a dedicated group of friends join him as back-up as he performs for the A-lister of his dreams:

Someone give this kid a Tony.

Staudenmaier actually appeared on Good Morning, America on Friday morning, and he dropped a surprise: Emma Stone actually responded to his video! She had written him a letter after his proposal went viral. Although Stone turned him down since she’ll be abroad, she was appreciative of the video nonetheless:

Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.

Sounds like Staudenmaier will still have a good time going with his group of friends. It may not be the most extravagant promposal we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely one of the boldest. But hey, isn’t La La Land all about following your heart and achieving your dreams?

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]