Kids always come up with unique themes for their birthday parties. Mermaids, Minions, Disney princesses, or SpongeBob SquarePants-themed birthdays, it’s never a special celebration without the kid’s favorite source of entertainment. You’d think all kids choose normal themes like these for their birthday parties, but you thought wrong, because this girl decided to celebrate her birthday a little bit differently.

Meet three-year-old Audrey, who refused to have a birthday party if it wasn’t poop-themed. Yes, this is real. For months Audrey’s mother Rebecca constantly asked her daughter how she’d like to celebrate her birthday. And every time she responded with poop as her theme. Not a Disney princess or Minion theme, but poop.

Audrey’s parents gave up on her and decided to just “embrace the weird,” Rebecca told Huffington Post.

Those who attended the shitty party played “pin the poop” in the toilet, had whoopee cushion party favors and all had a blast breaking open the Tootsie Roll and Hershey Kiss filled poop emoji piñata. To be very extra, Rebecca even wore a poop emoji costume and Audrey wore a flower-adorned poop emoji sticker on her birthday dress.

“I feel like in this time of Facebook and Pinterest, we sometimes get caught up in trying to impress other adults,” Rebecca explained. “This party wasn’t for me, it was for Audrey. I love that we will look back at pictures, and it will represent her at three ― my funny and quirky little girl.”

This girl represents all weird and creative individuals out there who aren’t able to embrace themselves. I can say she’s a role model to me and isn’t afraid to throw a shitty party and be proud of it.