Sarah Synder recently put Kylie Jenner on blast for what she alleges is copycat behavior. Both Snyder and Jenner have dated Jaden Smith and have been throwing shade at one another on social media, including Instagram. Fans claimed Snyder has copied Jenner in the past and now Snyder is publicly dissing Jenner for copying her. It’s all a bit confusing. Luckily, we have the evidence for this complicated case.

The tension started was noticeable between the two when Jenner posted a picture on April 4 with the caption, “kylie f*cking jenner.” Isn’t that freakishly similar to Synder’s Instagram name, “@sarahf*ckingsynder”? I’d say so. Of course, Snyder took notice of this and fired back with a selfie captioned, “One n only.” The shade is real.

After this, an Instagram user with the handle @selenatorsmiler shared a side-by-side comparison of Jenner posing the same exact way Snyder had done in a recent picture. Snyder then shared the image on her Instagram story and captioned it, “u channeling me sis?” She later deleted the pic, but the fan posted Instagram that they DMed back and forth about it, with Sarah writing, “Oh na deadass the same picture.” Snyder probably didn’t expect the user to post this, but it sure does reveal Snyder’s saltiness towards Jenner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSruWr2h454/?taken-by=selenatororsmiler

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSrs5gOBnaa/?taken-by=selenatororsmiler

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShqjyNDwc8/?taken-by=sarahfuckingsnyder

Jenner has been accused in the past of copying other celebs, including Heather Sanders and Blac Chyna, so this isn’t her first rodeo.

Is the whole argument about photos? Their shared ex-boyfriend Jaden Smith could have something to do with it, even though it has been years since they’ve dated. One thing is for sure: Kylie Jenner isn’t stooping to the level of complaining about it with other Instagram users looking for any validation. What do you think? Who is copying who?