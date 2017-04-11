VIEW GALLERY

Broadway just got more punk. Brendon Urie, frontman for the popular pop punk band Panic! At The Disco, has just been announced as the new lead for one of Broadway’s biggest shows, Kinky Boots. 29-year-old Urie has been in the music business since his band took off in 2005 with the hit song “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” For over a decade, Panic! has had hit after hit, becoming one of the most popular alt-rock bands around today.

Fresh off of his grammy nomination, Urie has decided to take his music journey down a new path. He will be playing Charlie Price from May 26 ’til August 6 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. “I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company,” Urie said. “I’m a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical

This won’t be Urie’s first time wearing a pair of heels. Urie has been unafraid to push society’s boundaries since he first made it big. After an interview in 2016, Urie threw on a pair of heels and posted the pic on his social media captioning it “…but I make these high heels work.” His band’s song “Girls/Girls/Boys” brought a lot of attention to Urie and the band regarding sexuality. He spoke out on the fluidity of sexuality after being mislabeled as bisexual by fans and the media in 2015 after the song was released. Urie has been married to his wife Sarah Orzechowski since 2013 but that doesn’t stop him from advocating for LGBT rights.

We’re already searching for our tickets and we’re sure it’ll be a standing ovation at the theater.