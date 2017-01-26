Miranda Priestly is back and bitchier than ever. Everyone’s favorite fake fashion icon is hitting the Broadway stage soon in a musical rendition of The Devil Wears Prada. From what we can tell, it’s bound to be really good.

For one thing, legendary pop star Elton John has signed on to be a writer along with playwright Paul Rudnick. John has an impressive resume with Broadway, having won a Tony Award and composing famous works such as The Lion King and Billy Elliot. Rudnick also has a reputation as a comedic playwright, having written the musical adaption of Sister Act as well as the movie itself and Addam Family Values…so you know they’ll do justice on The Devil Wears Prada.

“Reimagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” said John in an interview. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

This musical will be adapted from the 2003 book by Lauren Weisberger (which we’d highly recommend) and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway (also recommended). If you haven’t had the pleasure of reading or seeing it, the story follows the life of a young Ivy League graduate named Andy Sachs, who takes on an assistant job at one of the top fashion magazines. But even harder than adapting to the high-end world of fashion is meeting the expectations of her cutthroat boss, Miranda.

Seriously, this story is gold. Andy is forced to do ridiculous jobs for her boss and her manager and has to pretend she knows what she’s doing when she works super classy or glamorous events. Besides John and Rudwick’s work on the script and score, we’re so excited to see what the costume department will come up with – it is about fashion, after all.

There’s no timeline just yet, according to the producers, but it is being prepared for Broadway as we speak. And if Meryl Streep reprises her role as Miranda Priestly, count us in.