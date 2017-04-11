VIEW GALLERY

On April 10, Governor Andrew Cuomo made New York the only state in the country to offer universal public college tuition for working and middle-class residents.

“Today, college is what high school was – it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “The Excelsior Scholarship will make college accessible to thousands of working and middle-class students and shows the difference that government can make.”

But, this information won’t really do anything for you unless you live in New York. So, here’s a list of 10 of the cheapest schools in the U.S.

Sitting Bull College, ND; $938

Sitting Bull is a small, two-year, public community college. SBC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.

South Texas College; $1,317

South Texas College is a large, two-year, public community college and technical college. STC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.

University of Texas-Pan American; $1,646

UTPA is a public university and offers 58 undergraduate degrees, concentrated into 52 majors within 23 broad fields of study.

Indian River State College; $2,138

Indian River is a mid-sized, two-year, public community college. IRSC also offers online bachelor’s degrees.

California State University-Dominguez Hills; $2,451

California State University-Dominguez Hills is a four-year, public university. CSUDH offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

California State University-Los Angeles; $3,263

Cal State LA is a four-year, public university. Cal State LA offers certificate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Elizabeth City State University, NC; $3,335

ECSU, conveniently located minutes from the coastline of North Carolina, is a four-year, public liberal arts college. ECSU offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Palm Beach State College, FL; $3,490

Palm Beach State College is a large, two-year, public community college. Palm Beach offers certificate, associate, and bachelor’s degrees.

Haskell Indian Nations University, KS; $4,302

Haskell is a small, four-year, public university. It offers associate and bachelor’s degrees.

CUNY Lehman College, NY; $4,335

CUNY Lehman is a mid-sized, four-year, public liberal arts college. It offers certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.