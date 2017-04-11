10 Of The Most Affordable Universities In America

||
VIEW GALLERY

On April 10, Governor Andrew Cuomo made New York the only state in the country to offer universal public college tuition for working and middle-class residents.

“Today, college is what high school was – it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “The Excelsior Scholarship will make college accessible to thousands of working and middle-class students and shows the difference that government can make.”

But, this information won’t really do anything for you unless you live in New York. So, here’s a list of 10 of the cheapest schools in the U.S.

Sitting Bull College, ND; $938

Sitting Bull is a small, two-year, public community college. SBC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.

South Texas College; $1,317

South Texas College is a large, two-year, public community college and technical college. STC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.

University of Texas-Pan American; $1,646

UTPA is a public university and offers 58 undergraduate degrees, concentrated into 52 majors within 23 broad fields of study.

Indian River State College; $2,138

Indian River is a mid-sized, two-year, public community college. IRSC also offers online bachelor’s degrees.

California State University-Dominguez Hills; $2,451

California State University-Dominguez Hills is a four-year, public university. CSUDH offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

California State University-Los Angeles; $3,263

Cal State LA is a four-year, public university. Cal State LA offers certificate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Elizabeth City State University, NC; $3,335

ECSU, conveniently located minutes from the coastline of North Carolina, is a four-year, public liberal arts college. ECSU offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Palm Beach State College, FL; $3,490

Palm Beach State College is a large, two-year, public community college. Palm Beach offers certificate, associate, and bachelor’s degrees.

Haskell Indian Nations University, KS; $4,302

Haskell is a small, four-year, public university. It offers associate and bachelor’s degrees.

CUNY Lehman College, NY; $4,335

CUNY Lehman is a mid-sized, four-year, public liberal arts college. It offers certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Scholarships For College: Best College Grants & How To Apply

Read More:
NewsCollege Tuition
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Tabitha BrittCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Tabitha Britt (formerly Tabitha Shiflett) graduated from the Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism graduate program at The New School of Social Research on January 31, 2018. She's also a graduate of the Dub (The University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNCW) where she held the position of Managing Editor for the UNCW HC team. You can find her byline in a variety of publications including CBS Local, First for Women, Taste of Home, Luna Luna, Thought Catalog, and Elite Daily. See more at www.tabithashiflett.com.
  • 10614935101348454