On April 10, Governor Andrew Cuomo made New York the only state in the country to offer universal public college tuition for working and middle-class residents.
“Today, college is what high school was – it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “The Excelsior Scholarship will make college accessible to thousands of working and middle-class students and shows the difference that government can make.”
But, this information won’t really do anything for you unless you live in New York. So, here’s a list of 10 of the cheapest schools in the U.S.
Sitting Bull College, ND; $938
Sitting Bull is a small, two-year, public community college. SBC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.
South Texas College; $1,317
South Texas College is a large, two-year, public community college and technical college. STC offers certificate, associate and bachelor’s degrees.
University of Texas-Pan American; $1,646
UTPA is a public university and offers 58 undergraduate degrees, concentrated into 52 majors within 23 broad fields of study.
Indian River State College; $2,138
Indian River is a mid-sized, two-year, public community college. IRSC also offers online bachelor’s degrees.
California State University-Dominguez Hills; $2,451
California State University-Dominguez Hills is a four-year, public university. CSUDH offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
California State University-Los Angeles; $3,263
Cal State LA is a four-year, public university. Cal State LA offers certificate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Elizabeth City State University, NC; $3,335
ECSU, conveniently located minutes from the coastline of North Carolina, is a four-year, public liberal arts college. ECSU offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Palm Beach State College, FL; $3,490
Palm Beach State College is a large, two-year, public community college. Palm Beach offers certificate, associate, and bachelor’s degrees.
Haskell Indian Nations University, KS; $4,302
Haskell is a small, four-year, public university. It offers associate and bachelor’s degrees.
CUNY Lehman College, NY; $4,335
CUNY Lehman is a mid-sized, four-year, public liberal arts college. It offers certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.