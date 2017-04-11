VIEW GALLERY

In a recent study, Niche ranked a series of colleges and universities based on acceptance rates (weight: 60%) and SAT/ACT (weight: 20%) scores using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Niche’s ranking assessed 1,305 four-year colleges and universities.

Here’s their list of the top five hardest U.S. colleges to get into.

California Institute of Technology

Acceptance rate: 9%

SAT Scores Range: 1500 – 1600

ACT Scores Range: 34 – 35

Cal Tech is a private, not-for-profit, four-year university. Cal Tech ranked number one in 2017’s Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America, number three (of 1,024) in 2017’s Best Small Colleges in America and number five (of 1,591) in 2017’s Best Value Colleges in America.

Harvard University

Acceptance Rate: 6%

SAT Scores Range: 1410 – 1600

ACT Scores Range: 32 – 35

Harvard University is basically a miniature Hogwarts. It’s a mid-sized, four-year, private university and liberal arts college. Harvard ranked number two in 2017’s Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America, number two (of 1,591) in 2017’s Best Value Colleges in America and number two (of 1,016) in 2017’s Best Colleges for Biology in America.

Yale University

Acceptance Rate: 6%

SAT Scores Range: 1410 – 1600

ACT Scores Range: 31 – 35

Rory Gilmore approved, Yale is a mid-sized, private, four-year, private university. Yale ranked number one (of 1,673) in 2017’s Most Diverse Colleges in America, number one (of 1,109) in 2017’s Best Colleges for Psychology in America and number one (of 642) in 2017’s Best Colleges for English in America.

University of Chicago

Acceptance Rate: 9%

SAT Scores Range: 1435 – 1600

ACT Scores Range: 32 – 35

The University of Chicago is a four-year, private university and liberal arts college. The University of Chicago ranked number four (of 1,606) 2017’s Colleges with the Best Professors in America, number four (of 1,403) 2017’s Colleges with the Best Academics in America and number four in 2017’s Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America.

Princeton University

Acceptance Rate: 7%

SAT Scores Range: 1400 – 1600

ACT Scores Range: 31 – 35

Princeton is a mid-sized, private, four-year university. Princeton ranked number three (of 1,109) in 2017’s Best Colleges for Psychology in America, number five (of 1,647) in 2017’s Best Colleges in America and number five in 2017’s Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America.