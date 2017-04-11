NYU Acceptance Rate 2017: Statistics & Must-See Details

VIEW GALLERY

Each year, the NYU admissions committee reads through thousands of applications for its campuses in New York, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi – this year admissions read 67,000 applications, a 6% jump from last year and a 96% increase over 10 years ago.

“It’s an astonishing number of students to apply to any university; at NYU, our sense is that the combination of a world-class education in a world-class city fuels a draw to NYU like no other,” Shawn Abbott, Dean of Admissions said in a statement.

“It’s a testament to the vision of our founders that the new sort of university they sought to create in 1831 – in and of the city, more accessible, focused using learning to engage the world – is still so appealing. Clearly, today’s students understand more than ever how NYU’s combination of a demanding education in a diverse, urban setting with unrivaled global opportunities will enable them to succeed in the 21st century and be involved in shaping the world in a successful, positive way.”

NYU recently sent out 18,520 acceptance letters, making its 2017 acceptance rate (27%) the lowest it’s been in at least 16 years. According to NYU’s website, the school is projecting a freshman class of 6,500 for fall 2017 across all of its campuses.

Quick Facts About NYU

New York University was founded in 1831.

NYU has the highest number of international students of any school in the United States. In fact, 19% of NYU’s Class of 2018 are non-US citizens.

NYU houses the fastest computer in New York City and the 117 th fastest supercomputer in the world!

fastest supercomputer in the world! In 2000, NYU’s College of Dentistry started “Smiling Faces, Going Places,” which was the very first on-wheels dentistry facility in the state.

The school color choice, violet, is a mystery. Though, some believe it’s because of the abundant amount of violets that grow in Washington Square Park.

The school’s original mascot was a flower.

The Bobcat, however, is named after the Bobst Library Card Catalog – the “Bobst Cat.”

Speaking of Bobst, NYU libraries hold more than 4.5 million books across campus.