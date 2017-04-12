You know it’s bad when you’re not surprised that Ben Carson got himself stuck in an elevator while former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning waited outside. The former neurosurgeon rose to meme fame during his run as a Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential election. Carson has been slammed in the media multiple times for his lack of political experience as well as lack of general knowledge. He may have been one of the best neurosurgeons we’ve ever seen, but clearly the talent stops there.

On Wednesday, April 12 around 10:00 A.M., WSVN 7 News in Florida tweeted about reports were coming in that U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Carson was stuck in elevator at the Overtown public housing complex. The media swarmed to the location, along with a team of firefighters, who eventually released him after an estimated 20 minutes.

Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

While we’re glad that Carson wasn’t hurt during his time in the elevator, it’s also a pretty funny story. Every element seems to come straight out of Parks and Recreation, including having a basketball star randomly there watching and waiting. Carson and Mourning were meeting to discuss the community’s low income housing, a project that Mourning has been working on for years. It’s unclear whether their meeting took place before or after the elevator incident but Twitter is loving how Mourning was reacting throughout the issue.

20 minutes later @SecretaryCarson is freed from stuck elevator at Courtside Morning Apts. Alonzo Mourning looks more relieved than anyone pic.twitter.com/umbTyGkNau — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

And of course, jokes weren’t made only at Mourning’s expense. Most tweets surrounding Carson went something along the lines of “this would happen to him” or “what a very Ben Carson thing to do” but there were some hidden comedy golds in all the retweets and quotes.

