Spring is here, which means warmer weather, pink drinks and music festivals. Coachella’s first weekend is finally here. For some, the fest is all about the music, while for others it’s the ultimate opportunity to see-and-be-seen.

Flower crowns are so 2016. Release your inner Coachella goddess with these festival-ready accessories, whether you’re California-bound or not.

Crystal Crowns by Sarah Cosper

Fed up with the flower crown trend, designer Sarah Cosper has created a crystal crown that will “enchant” even the most basic of festival-goers.

You can find Cosper’s handmade pieces on Etsy from $59.99 to $125.

Backless Bras by Nudwear

Say goodbye to nip slips, and hello to comfortable coverage. Nudwear bras, designed with a busy lady in mind, are made to be reused up to 50 times. Bonus, they come in several pretty, yet totally practical, shades with lace overlays.

Vintage Jewels by Whistlepig Workshop

Wear jewels created by OG gypsy, Suzi Drake. Drake scours southern flea markets, southwestern deserts and vintage motorcycles to find unusual pieces to create one-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more in her whimsical workshop by the sea.

Two-Pieces by Reformation

Reformation, founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, designs limited-edition collections right in the middle of downtown Los Angeles. Reformation uses sustainable fabrics and vintage garments to create beautiful, unique styles perfect for a festival girl.

Made for Walking Shoes by Vionic

Walking is probably the worst thing you’ll experience this weekend, from blisters to sore soles. Thankfully, Vionic sandals, booties and sneakers have build-in, hidden podiatrist-designed comfort technology so you can dance (comfortably) all weekend long.

