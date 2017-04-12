Now that the weather is warming up, musical festivals are right around the corner. Music festivals are not just exciting to us because we get to be outside with friends, laughing and dancing around to some great artists, but we also get to dress up. And by dress up, I mean SERIOUSLY dress up.
Music festival fashion is so expressive and beautiful. We don’t normally walk around rocking these types of looks, but if you find yourself inspired or headed out to a festival, here are the top 10 trends you need to consider when deciding your look for the day.
1. Metallic Temporary Tattoos
This will give an immediate accessory to any outfit. Girls love to cover their hands, arms and necks with these, allowing them to totally channel their inner gypsy vibes.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSqbDdClziy/?taken-by=musicfestival_fashions
2. The Faux Lip Ring
It only takes two seconds to do this look, made popular by Kim Kardashian. Just apply a bold color and wipe an even line down the middle of your bottom lip. It gives the illusion of a lip ring and is super edgy.
@katvondbeauty new liquid lipstick in "dreamer" I love how bold this color is!
3. Bright Prints & Bold Belts
Can you say stunning? This look is completely Coachella, even though her shorts and top are pretty simple, because of the two great pieces she layered with. This is a great option for someone not looking to go crazy, but still be a part of the vibe.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BERXzhXjY7-/?taken-by=coachella.style
4. Fringe
One of the most popular festival trends because a music fest is one of the only places we can probably pull this off. Fringe it up!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BDpCTfgjYwQ/?taken-by=coachella.style
5. Lace Pants & Cropped Tops
Lace pants or lace shorts are giving us total boho chic, especially when paired with a cute crop top.
https://www.instagram.com/p/1vqnptjY4c/?taken-by=coachella.style
6. Stellar Shades & Floppy Hats
Keep your face out of the sun in a super stylish way.
https://www.instagram.com/p/1Yppz-DYy5/?taken-by=coachella.style
7. Braids & Flowers
There are so many cool ways to braid your hair now. To make it extra festival-ready, throw in some fresh flowers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/0lnzH2DYys/?taken-by=coachella.style
8. Face & Hair Bedazzling
Either add jewels or sparkles to give yourself an alien glitter goddess look. Who wouldn’t stop and stare?
♢ Just take a look at our brand new super dreamy 'PINK FLAMINGO' GLITTER from our new PARADISE COLLECTION 💕💕💕 LAUNCHING SOON!!!! 💕 Modelled by our dreamer @heatherlinesmua 💕 MUA @gracekelly_mua / @VickyAlice HAIR @the_braid_bar PHOTOGRAPHER @SarahLouiseJohnsonPhoto LOCATION @69drops_studio ♢
9. Bold Jewelry
The more jewelry, the better. Cover your fingers in rings, wrists in bangles and add a stunning piece to your neck.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BDrBVT-DY3y/?taken-by=coachella.style
10. Colored Hair
Thankfully, there are a ton of options for temporary hair color out there now. So, if you’re in the mood to pull a Kylie Jenner and change up your color for the day, then try this out.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR9Lr_rlEk0/?taken-by=_colored_hair_