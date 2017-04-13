VIEW GALLERY

When it comes to One Direction, I don’t mess around. I was in the top 1% of 1D listeners for 2016 on Spotify, a fact that both shocked and delighted me to no end.

It’s very hard being a Directioner right now. While I loved everything about Harry’s new song, and I’m eager to see their individual projects, I’m still a little bit sad knowing that we mostly likely have said goodbye forever.

That being said, I’m not taking the task of ranking the 1D videos lightly. After much thought and consideration, these are what I believe to be the best songs ever. (Pun intended.)

1. “Kiss You”

This video epitomizes a young One Direction, full of ridiculousness and shenanigans. There’s just something about their energy that can’t help but put a smile on your face no matter how many times you’ve seen the video.

2. “Best Song Ever”

The whole band plays different (absurd) characters, and it’s worth at least a couple laughs. Not to mention, their dance moves at the end are some worthy of incorporating into your own routine.

3. “One Way or Another (Teenage Kicks)”

The band created this music video on their own in order to save the money to donate to Comic Relief. Let me tell you: it doesn’t disappoint. Includes guest appearance by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron.

4. “Perfect”

This song shook the world of fandoms. Harry calling Taylor out right back? I was living for it, tbh. This music video also just includes some really great footage of the guys running around in a hotel.

5. “Night Changes”

If you ever wanted to go on a date with a member of One Direction, they gave you the visual. Although in the video all of the dates go seemingly disastrous, it was a fun glimpse into what life alongside your fave 1D boy would be like.

6. “Story of My Life”

If this song/video/all of the above doesn’t make you emotional, I find that hard to believe. It’s wistful and perfect.

7. “Midnight Memories”

I cannot give many reasons why this video is ranked so high other than it’ll bring you joy.

8. “Drag Me Down”

A common theme here seems to be the band running around in make-believe scenarios, this one being their impending launch into space. All good fun, and it’s important to note: this was 1D’s first video in the post-Zayn era.

9. “History”

“History” gives an emotional glance back on the five years of One Direction. In what was likely a strategic move to be their last music video, we’re given plenty of reminders as to why we fell in love in the first place.

10. “Steal My Girl”

The entire video will leave you feeling like the “???” meme, but it’s entertaining, to say the least. Danny DeVito’s cameo is unexplained yet appreciated.

11. “What Makes You Beautiful”

This gets brownie points for being the first video One Direction ever released. Plus, it’s fun to look back and see how much they’ve grown up since then.

12. “Live While We’re Young”

The premise of this video is pretty funny: a bunch of teenage boys running around a virtually empty festival. And of course, there is a scene where everyone is swimming in their clothes because 2012.

13. “Little Things”

“Little Things” was a different approach, and I liked that. It was cool to see them in a different setting, especially in the times of their early videos.

14. “One Thing”

We were given another classic “running around, a lot is happening” music video, but it’s cute to see how much 1D fans have loved them since day one.

15. “You & I”

I’m not sure if ~artsy~ is the term for this video, but the whole premise is the boys walking on a bridge, in dark colors, occasionally with an extra clone of them. Not what I was expecting for the song.

16. “Gotta Be You”

You probably haven’t heard this song, let alone seen this video, and that’s okay. I can sum it up: fast shots of them walking through nature. Enough said.