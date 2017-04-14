VIEW GALLERY

When the legendary Carrie Fisher passed away, the world mourned. As her iconic Princess Leia was immortalized in many different ways by fans, one of the greatest public concerns was for the wellbeing and healing of her daughter, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd.

Carrie Fisher was, and remains, unforgettable. Her daughter recently memorialized her in a beautiful way at Star Wars‘ 40th Anniversary Celebration. All eyes on Lourd, she stunned in a white, custom Princess Leia-inspired dress.

The outfit, by Tom Ford, was an immediate flashback to her mom’s signature Star Wars style.

Lourd also spoke about Carrie Fisher’s role in her life, both as her mom and as Leia.

Via People:

“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Lourd said onstage. “She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”

She also posed alongside Star Wars vets in her mother’s place.

This is so beautiful ❤ pic.twitter.com/5WSoIVG1Cm — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) April 13, 2017

Poignantly, Lourd described the role of the fans in her mom’s life.

“That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her: the strong soldier of a woman she was and also the vulnerable side of her who often openly fought her own dark side, knowing early on that we all have a dark side of our own. Nothing about her was a performance. She loved you, she loved these movies, she loved the people she got to make them with, and she loved this incredible character she got to create, this force called Leia.”

Lourd’s feature film debut was in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lieutenant Connix and she is set to appear in the movie’s sequel.

This tribute was gorgeous. As time goes on, we know that Billie Lourd will always be a force in keeping her mom’s legacy alive.