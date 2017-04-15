Life just became a little less uncomfortable for aesthetically-focused introverts everywhere, as Starbucks’ Instagram-famous “pink drink” is now an official menu item.

This means that your Starbucks encounter can now transcend this:

“Hi, um, do you know how to make that Instagram trendy like pastel drink, you know, with the strawberry and, ah… um, let me show you a picture.”

And can now reach the civilized efficiency of this:

“Hi, yes, I’d like a grande Pink Drink, please.”

As someone who has never dared order a Pink Drink for fear of being scoffed at by knowing intellectual baristas, this is a game-changer.

April 10 Starbucks announced that the Pink Drink is now an official year-round beverage and can be ordered without blushing, sighing, or general fidgeting discomfort (okay, yes, I’m paraphrasing.)

Starbucks reports that the drink will have “sweet flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with Coconut milk and topped with a scoop of strawberries.”

It is also yet another example of social media impacting our daily lives, as the pleasant pink coloring of the #pinkdrink is entirely responsible for its existence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSzgp29gCV3/?tagged=pinkdrink