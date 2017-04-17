VIEW GALLERY

On Sunday, Chris Brown performed in front of a crowd of thousands at the Amalie Arena. Shortly after the show, Brown was accused of punching a photographer during his paid appearance at AJA Channelside. Tampa police are currently investigating the incident, which happened at 1:00 A.M.

What Happened?

AJA Channelside photographer Bennie L. Vines claimed that Brown “sucker punched” him during an after party. According to Tampa police, Brown and his crew arrived at AJA and then reportedly punched Vines for taking his picture.

Vines, who received a bloody lip, called the TPD to report the alleged battery, but by the time authorities arrived, Brown and his entourage had left AJA.

TMZ released a video, taken by YouTube user Wallace Pinho, that showed the alleged altercation. In the video, a man in a yellow sweatshirt seems to be confronting the victim (Vines) in an offstage area near a DJ booth. Brown is then seen, in a red sweatshirt, lunging at the victim.

See the video below:

https://youtu.be/-4YMvoxEPzo

Club Statement:

Following the incident, AJA Channelside issued a statement via Facebook.

Dear patrons: Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. As everyone witnessed he… Posted by AJA Channelside on Monday, April 17, 2017

Where Did It Happen?

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3524.618873675721!2d-82.45078368445748!3d27.944326982694296!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88c2c4f3d0881199%3A0x481da4bf69c230e4!2sAJA+Channelside!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492458446400&w=600&h=750%5D