Brace yourselves, Kylie Cosmetics is teaming up with one of the many sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie will be working with none other than KimK. herself. The beauty brand just dropped the news on Instagram with a snippet of Kylie and Kim getting glammed up.

In the video, Kylie and Kim are sporting similar looks, hair and makeup-wise. Both have their hair slicked back in middle parts and slicked back, styled by hairstylist Chris Appleton. The look is a change from Kylie’s usual bold colors, with a focus on highlight and bold brows and nude lips. The nude gloss will no doubt be part of the collection. Kylie Cosmetics currently sells lip gloss, lip liner, highlighter, blush, eyeliner, brushes and eyeshadow, so it’s possible that brow products and foundation could be next.

This is the second familial collaboration, following the Koko Kollection that Kylie created with Khloe Kardashian last fall. Details about the collection and the release date are yet to be announced, so stay tuned. The question is, when will the collections with Kourtney and Kendall be coming out?