Graduating college is a big deal, even if it seems like the norm nowadays. Fourth-year medical student Angie Hamouie feels that graduation is an accomplishment that should be celebrated. And so, Hamouie is celebrating her own graduation as if it also happened to be her wedding day. She describes it as “the union of two souls, in this case, Angie and her Medical Degree.”

While she isn’t actually marrying her diploma, she is committing her life to her new career following her OB/GYN residency through Georgetown University. In order to distinguish her graduation party from any other, the reception is going to be the real spectacle.

“The festivities will be oddly similar to a traditional matrimonial ceremony,” the 27-year-old almost-graduate said. Hamouie plans on entering the party with her diploma by her side. They will share the first dance together and even throw a bouquet. The real twist on that wedding tradition is that whoever catches it won’t be the next to wed, but to graduate.

A professional photoshoot was taken to announce the reception which will be on May 13. Hamouie’s photos are now available on The Knot, a wedding website that also has all of the details about the party. This $3,000 affair will be complete with party favors, DJ, cake, decorations and more. Hamouie even splurged on an ivory dress to set the tone for the reception. In lieu of gifts, the grad-to-be insisted on asking guests to donate to charities to aid children’s educations.

We wish Angie Hamouie all the best of luck and that we can have our own graduation party be as incredible as hers sounds.