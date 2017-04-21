It seems that Tyga has moved on…and his new lady has a few connections to Hollywood already.

After Kylie Jenner and Tyga (AKA Kyga)’s roller coaster relationship that started in 2014 seemed to be at its end recently, the rapper was spotted at Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood on April 20. Paps caught photos of the mystery brunette, later identified by several outlets as former Hooters waitress Jordan Ozuna.

For starters, it’s safe to say Tyga has a type. Right away, comparisons between Jordan and Kylie were made — and for obvious reasons.

See for yourself.

The exotic looks, the big lips – yup, I get it. (And they said Nick Viall was predictable…)

Turns out, Jordan has already dated some big names in show biz. She was linked to Justin Bieber following his split from Selena Gomez in 2014.

Check out more photos of Jordan below. Her Instagram and Twitter are private, but she’s not too picky about giving people a look into her social media life – she has 142,000 followers on the ‘gram already.

