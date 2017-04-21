VIEW GALLERY

Summer is just around the block and we’re all super excited for the warm weather to return. Just thinking about the beach, the pool, late nights and partying, we all desperately need a summer break. And after dealing with the brutal cold of winter, we need some heat to warm us up, which requires a lot of new makeup.

So many makeup brands are hooking us up with their best products to try out this summer. From waterproof foundations to vibrantly colored eyeshadows, it’s nearly impossible to get our hands on all the goodies. However, we’re giving you details on only the best makeup for summer 2017.

Want to get that rich glow and sun-kissed complexion while killing it with electrifying eye looks? Be prepared to rock this summer with these new products, but don’t forget to set your makeup with a setting spray.