Valencia High School is on high alert after a 15-year-old girl made an “implied threat” via Snapchat

What Happened?

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will maintain a “uniformed presence” at Valencia High School today after a female student made what a lieutenant called an “implied threat” over Snapchat.

News Source LA, a video news company, shared the snap on Twitter. The post showed a gun sitting on a table with a text overlay that stated, “Tomorrow’s gonna be F*cking lit.”

Update: #santaclarita. Valencia High Suspect, a female student send pics of a gun to other stating "tomorrow's gonna be F—ing lit". pic.twitter.com/UfWxBGgy37 — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) April 21, 2017

The student was questioned but not arrested by authorities after sending the snap to five friends on Thursday, and at least one of them contacted authorities, according to Lt. Salvador Becerra.

Extra security at Valencia High School after female student posted threat to #snapchat. @SCVSHERIFF says threat wasn't credible pic.twitter.com/xSAMrMlWh8 — Julie Sone (@ABC7JulieSone) April 21, 2017

School Statement

On Thursday night, Principal John Costanzo sent the following email to the campus community.

Update: #santaclarita– here's the press release from Valencia High School in regards to the online threat. @SCVSHERIFF investigating. pic.twitter.com/2L2lxqebfq — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) April 21, 2017

Becerra said the nature of the treat is still being investigated.

This threat comes just one day after a student at Brea Olinda High School was arrested on suspicion of postion a photo of himself posing with a rifle, implying he was going to shoot people at the school.

Where Did It Happen?

Valencia High School is located at 27801 Dickason Dr., Santa Clarita, California.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3290.507766604518!2d-118.56313105878158!3d34.43925633644648!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x80c27df6649ea395%3A0x48dcb37dd5082ad4!2sValencia+High+School!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492784891279&w=750&h=400%5D

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.