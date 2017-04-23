As many challenging movie roles as Chris Pratt secures, he will always be beloved and cherished as America’s sweetheart, the affable and not-too-smart Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation who once pretended to go back to England and instead hid in a dumpster.

That’s why it shocked (okay, mildly disappointed) us all when he gave an interview with Men’s Fitness that suggested middle-class America isn’t represented in film.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” he said, in one of the most confusing statements ever made. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

Twitter quickly noticed the comment, and began to wonder if Burt Mackelin, FBI had ever seen a movie in his entire life.

Recent movies about blue collar people: Fences

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Hell or High Water xo @prattprattpratt — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 21, 2017

*Women of color, Asian, LGBTQ+, and disabled people not represented in Hollywood Cishet, able-bodied white man: Blue collar America tho! 😩 https://t.co/x39C5Ht6X2 — Brandon Evers (@BrandonEvrs) April 21, 2017

The best part of this story though? Pratt took to Twitter and apologized when he saw his comment was making waves online.

“That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say,” he admitted. “I’ll own that. There’s a ton of movies about blue collar America.”

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

Misspeaking in an interview or saying something silly when the entire world is watching you can happen. What’s notable here is that he recognized the inaccuracy of his comment and apologized. We can all learn from him.

*goes back to watching Parks and Rec without guilt*