Emma Stone may not have been able to attend prom with a commoner high schooler, but as it turns out, Kylie Jenner was able to squeeze a little room into her schedule.

The 19-year-old lipstick entrepreneur accompanied a junior, Albert Ochoa, to the Rio Americano High School Prom in California, and (of course) the entire soirée is documented on social media.

Kylie brought her best friend Jordyn Woods to accompany her, and she Snapchatted a photo of the two of them, donning corsages and long dresses, on the plane (exhausted, presumably from dancing the night away.)

Of course, the student body had about as much chill as Regina George post-Kalteen bar-debacle, crowding in to speak to and photograph the superstar (we’re guessing a selfie with Kylie would rack up a few likes.)

Kylie may have been interested in attending the prom because she’s never been to her own. She opted for homeschooling after the 9th grade, and in 2013, she told Seventeen Prom that her dream experience would involve someone who’s “not afraid, or doesn’t think that he’s too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage…It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics.”

Kris Jenner probably didn’t take prom pics of the pair, but we’re guessing Albert Ochoa would have been only too happy to oblige.